LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two triple shootings happened in a matter of hours in Louisville Tuesday night. The shootings involved two men, two women and two teens.
The first triple shooting happened in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood where a man was killed and two others were critically injured, according to police.
The triple shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East Breckenridge Street, near South Preston Street and Nate's Auto Motive, a supervisor with MetroSafe told WDRB News.
When Louisville Metro Police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man between the ages of 20 and 30 "obviously deceased" from a gunshot wound, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Officers also found a woman and another man who had been shot, and they were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Ruoff said they were in "critical" condition as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD did not know as of Tuesday night the relationships between the three victims, according to Ruoff.
"We urge the community — if you saw something, please, please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD," she said. "Any information that you may have may be critical in assisting us in solving this case."
Nearly three hours later, LMPD responded to another triple shooting at South 40th and West Market streets in the Shawnee Neighborhood. Ruoff initially said three victims, a woman and two men, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "non-life-threatening" gunshot wounds; however, she later issued a correction to identify the victims as an adult male and two juvenile males.
LMPD says the shootings do not appear to be connected. So far, no arrests have been made.
Christopher 2X with Game Changers in Louisville says it's usually fear that keeps people from speaking up with information about crimes.
"I would ask the public to muster up the same courage they have, and have built up as it relates to the pandemic to beat it, to do the same as it relates to gun violence, reckless gun violence," 2X says.
The name of the man who was killed in the Smoketown neighborhood has not been released.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
