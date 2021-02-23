LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating the second triple shooting reported within a span of nearly three hours Tuesday night.
Three people were shot at South 40th and West Market streets, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. The shooting was reported at 10:37 p.m., a supervisor with MetroSafe told WDRB News.
The three victims, a woman and two men, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what Ruoff described as "non-life-threatening" gunshot wounds.
The triple shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood happened just hours after police said a man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting on East Breckinridge Street in the Smoketown neighborhood.
LMPD did not say if it believes the shootings are connected and had no suspects in custody in connection to either incident as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
