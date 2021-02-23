Shooting scene 400 E. Breckinridge Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed, and two others were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, according to police. 

The triple shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East Breckinridge Street, near South Preston Street and Nate's Auto Motive, a supervisor with MetroSafe told WDRB News. 

When Louisville Metro Police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man between the ages of 20 and 30 "obviously deceased" from a gunshot wound, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers also found a woman and another man who had been shot, and they were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Ruoff said they were in "critical" condition as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

LMPD did not know as of Tuesday night the relationship between the three victims and did not have any suspects in custody, according to Ruoff. 

"We urge the community —  if you saw something, please, please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD," she said. "Any information that you may have may be critical in assisting us in solving this case." 

