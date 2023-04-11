LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an Old Louisville home on Tuesday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky Street, between South Floyd and Brook streets, around 10 a.m. Police found a man who had "trauma to his body."
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
LMPD canvassed the area, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
