LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on 41st Street and West Broadway, according to LMPD Maj. Josh Hasch.
Officers responding to the scene found a male who had been shot multiple times, Hasch said. The victim, whose age was not known as of Sunday night, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The fatal shooting was one of three reported Sunday night in Louisville. Around 8:45 p.m., a woman was shot and killed in the Parkway Place apartment complex in the Algonquin neighborhood. Also around 10 p.m., officers found a male who had been shot in the 900 block of Esquire Alley in the Russell Neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital, according to police.
Hasch said LMPD is treating the fatal shootings as "separate incidents" as of Sunday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
