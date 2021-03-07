LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed Sunday night in the Algonquin neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Harrod Court. That's in the Parkway Place apartment complex near S. 13th Street and Algonquin Parkway.
At the scene, officers found a woman outside who had been shot, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Authorities tried to help the woman, but Smiley said she was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name and age has not yet been released.
LMPD not say what might have led to the shooting. Officers will be canvasing the area to talk to anyone who may have witnessed it, Smiley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
