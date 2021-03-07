LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed Sunday night in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Esquire Alley, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. That's near Village West Drive and S. Ninth Street.
Officers at the scene found a male, whose age was unknown as of Sunday night, who "had sustained at least one gunshot wound," Smiley said. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Smiley did not say what might have led up to the fatal shooting or if police had any suspects.
The fatal shooting was one of three reported Sunday night in Louisville. Around 8:45 p.m., a woman was shot and killed in the Parkway Place apartment complex in the Algonquin neighborhood. Also around 10 p.m., a male was shot and killed on 41st Street and West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Smiley said "there is nothing to indicate" that any of the fatal shootings are related. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
