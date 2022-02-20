LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after a vehicle was stolen near the University of Louisville campus Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a man reported his vehicle stolen at gunpoint by three males in the 2500 block of South 4th Street. It's near The Marshall and Trifecta Apartments, off-campus housing complexes for students.
A security guard in the area followed the stolen vehicle and reported its location, Smiley said. Police found the vehicle wrecked out in the 500 block of Industry Road and caught one of the suspects in the 700 block of Colorado Avenue.
Anthony Gibbs, 19, was arrested and charged with robbery.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.