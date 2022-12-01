LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot inside a home in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle around 6 p.m. That's off Cane Run Road near Rockford Lane.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot while inside of a home. Smiley said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound and was "alert, conscious and talking."
Police also "located the shooter," who remained on scene. Smiley said "all parties have been accounted for" but did not specify whether or not charges would be filed.
LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.