LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-year-old girl and her mother were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Moore Court, near 11th Street, around 8:30 p.m.
Police say two men left a vehicle and fired guns toward a courtyard, hitting the child and woman. The two men then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.
Smiley said the child and woman suffered what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police don't believe the victims were the intended target.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital while the mother went to University Hospital.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
