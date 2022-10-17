LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer who was sentenced to one year in jail after sending sexually explicit images to 19 people turned in his resignation on Monday.
LMPD released a brief statement Monday afternoon, indicating that, "Harry Seeders turned in his resignation letter today."
Harry Seeders, 32, was arrested last week under Kentucky's revenge porn law.
A judge accepted his guilty plea and sentenced him to one year in jail with conditions.
According to court documents, Seeders sent an "image of the victim's exposed breasts to 19 people in a group text message without the victim's consent."
He'll also undergo a mental health assessment and had to surrender his law enforcement certificate.
If he meets the conditions of his sentence, he won't spend time in jail.
A judge dismissed previous assault charges as part of Thursday's sentencing.
