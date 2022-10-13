LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday for sending sexuality explicit images to 19 people.
Harry Seeders, 32, was arrested Monday under Kentucky's revenge porn law.
A judge accepted his guilty plea and sentenced him to one year in jail with conditions.
According to court documents, Seeders sent an "image of the victim's exposed breasts to 19 people in a group text message without the victim's consent."
He'll also undergo a mental health assessment and must surrender his law enforcement certificate.
If he meets the conditions of his sentence, he won't spend time in jail.
A judge dismissed previous assault charges as part of Thursday's sentencing.
