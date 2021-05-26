LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Bellevue Avenue on the report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. That's not far from Southern Parkway and the Watterson Expressway.
When police got to the scene, Mitchell said they found an "obviously deceased" male, whose age was not provided.
"Upon further investigation, it was found that the victim has been shot," Mitchell said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Wednesday night, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
