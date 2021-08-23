LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood on Monday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, police responded to a report of a shooting on Colonial Oaks Court around 8:15 p.m.
Ruoff said police found a man with "what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound." He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Police also found a man with lacerations on his head. He was taken to the hospital as well.
Ruoff says there are no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
