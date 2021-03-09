LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman and a 2-year-old boy were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood.
Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to the shooting at South 22nd and West Madison streets, near West Broadway, around 4 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Once on scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. Ruoff said the woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds not thought to be life threatening.
A 2-year-old boy riding his bike nearby "suffered from what appears to be a graze wound" in the shooting, Ruoff said. He was transported to Norton Hospital to be treated for his injuries, the severity of which is unknown.
It is unclear at this time what may have led up to the shooting. LMPD's First Division will handle the investigation but do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.