LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of abusing a 1-year-old girl in his care late last month.
Police were called to Norton Children's Hospital on Aug. 26 after the child was admitted and doctors documented her injuries, which included "numerous bruises on her neck, across her chest and on the upper abdomen. The victim also had bruising covering a large portion of the left side of her face with two parallel abrasions."
Michael Lofton was responsible for causing the "serious physical injuries," according to court documents.
The child's mother told police Lofton called her while she was at work. She said he told her the child may have been injured after falling off a bed.
Lofton was arrested and charged with one count of criminal abuse. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.