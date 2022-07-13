LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with Kidnapping and Attempted Murder after police said he tried to kill a woman by intentionally crashing a car with her in it.
Erik Bell Jr., 21, was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said he got angry with his significant other just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday because she wanted to break up with him. According to court documents, Bell grabbed her and dragged her into the front passenger seat of their car.
When she got out of the car, he allegedly grabbed her and dragged her back in again, crawling over her and driving off.
Police said they drove to a nearby gas station and he forced her to come inside with him. She tried to go into the bathroom and hide, but Bell wouldn't let her go, according to police.
Court documents state that when they left the gas station in the vehicle, Bell told her he was taking her home, but drove in the opposite direction. Police said he then told her she was going to die, and drove the car into a ditch, flipping it several times near the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road and Gaymont Drive.
The woman was able to crawl out of the front windshield. According to police, she sustained several cuts and bruises all over her body. She was taken to UofL Hospital.
Bell was arrested at UofL Hospital. He's charged with Kidnapping an Adult, Attempted Murder and third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
