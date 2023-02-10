LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon.
Police say a member of the staff at Southeast Christian Church's Blankenbaker Campus called them just after 1 p.m. on Thursday after someone told her that children were left in a vehicle in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found the church employee outside the vehicle holding an female infant in her arms. Two other little girls -- ages 2 and 3 -- were in the back of the vehicle.
There were no adults in the vehicle with the children, according to police. The doors were shut, and the windows were partially open.
When more officers arrived, Camp came running out of the church's fitness center nearby, according to an arrest report. Police say he told them he had just gone inside to get his brother and had come right back. He said the children's mother had been in the car with the kids but left to go to work while he was inside.
Police say the church employee was able to pull surveillance video of the parking lot. It allegedly showed Camp pulling in at 12:12 p.m. and leaving his vehicle at 12:15 p.m. The children were spotted and reported at 12:54 p.m. and police arrived at 1:03 p.m. Camp returned to his vehicle at 1:09, almost an hour after he left.
Camp already had a warrant for his arrest on other charges, and he was taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a felony.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
