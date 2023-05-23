LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police said he brought a gun onto the property of a Jefferson County school and hid it in a backpack.
According to court documents, 24-year-old James Simpson was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
JCPS Police said Simpson brought a 9mm handgun onto the property of Conway Middle School, located at 6300 Terry Road. A staff member found the gun inside a "cartoon backpack" hidden underneath a vehicle, according to court documents.
When confronted, Simpson allegedly admitted to putting the gun under the vehicle.
A spokeswoman for JCPS said Simpson was there to visit an employee of the school.
Simpson is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
