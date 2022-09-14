LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a double shooting over the weekend that left two people dead.
According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar Streets on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. That's where they found 26-year-old Edward Smith who had been shot and killed.
Moments later, police were called a block away on Cedar Street and found 24-year-old Alexis McCray fatally shot in a car.
Police said Gibson admitted to giving the suspect a ride after the murders.
Gibson is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday to face two counts of complicity to murder.
