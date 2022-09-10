LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Just moments later, police were called to another shooting just a block away in the 2500 block of Cedar Street.
At that shooting, police found a woman fatally shot, Ellis said. The victims' ages were not immediately known.
Police believe the two shootings are "related," Ellis said. LMPD did not have any suspects as of Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or call LMPD's crime tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
