LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in southern Indiana after leading state troopers on a chase.
Indiana State Police say it all started early Monday when police received reports that a "boom" truck stolen in Kentucky was headed toward Charlestown. A trooper then spotted the truck on Interstate 265 near the Clark and Floyd County line.
When the trooper tried to pull the truck over, he says the driver sped off on State Road 62. Police put out stop sticks, but the truck continued after driving over them, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
When the truck finally stopped, ISP says the driver, 33-year-old Ronald Patterson, ran into a wooded area and was arrested after a short foot chase.
Police say they found suspected meth in the stolen truck. Patterson was already wanted on parole violation warrants in Kentucky. He was booked into the Clark County Jail, where he faces several charges including resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
