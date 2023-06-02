LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he sold a gun to a juvenile who then used it to shoot another juvenile.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Kelly Cardwell was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Thursday afternoon.
Police said sometime between April 4-24, he sold a juvenile a gun.
As a convicted felon, Cardwell wasn't supposed to own a gun, according to court documents.
The juvenile who purchased the gun from Cardwell used it to shoot another juvenile in the stomach, according to police. That shooting took place on Monday, April 24, at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Fordhaven Road. That's off St. Anthony Church Road, near Arnoldtown Road and Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville.
Police initially said the victim -- a teen -- was "alert and conscious" when being transported by EMS to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. However, an arrest warrant written latter said classified his injuries as "life-threatening" and indicted that he has since required several surgeries.
Two witnesses identified a photo of Cardwell as the person who sold the gun to the shooter, according to court documents.
Cardwell is charged with facilitation of first-degree assault, second-degree engaging in the unlawful transaction with a minor, unlawfully providing or permitting a minor to possess a handgun and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning.
