LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left two men injured in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood earlier this month.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Frank Henderson Jr. was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 15, in the 3300 block of Utah Avenue, near the intersection of Arcade Avenue and South 7th Street, according to police.
Court documents said Henderson admitted to getting into a fight with one of his girlfriend's relatives, when he pulled a gun and "emptied his clip" firing at her.
The two victims were on the other side of the courtyard when they were hit by bullets. One was shot in the left arm and the other was shot in the upper right thigh.
Both were transported to UofL Hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Their current conditions are not publicly available.
A warrant was issued for Henderson's arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
