LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of Eric Carson, 47, on Dec. 19 in Shively.
Brandon Bartee, 39, faces one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to Carson's death, according to an arrest report.
Shively Police found Carson shot multiple times around 7 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue, not far from Crums Lane, a department spokesman said at the time. Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Bartee's arrest report, authorities obtained surveillance footage of the fatal shooting from the street where it occurred and identified the suspect's black Ford Taurus as possibly matching the black Ford Taurus that Bartee owned.
In the video footage, the suspect's vehicle pulls in behind the victim's vehicle parked in front of a home in the area, Bartee's arrest report says. "It appears that there is someone walking back & forth" from the suspect's vehicle to the victim's vehicle, "and then 4 gunshots are heard & a sound of a car horn," investigators wrote in the report.
When police got a search warrant for Bartee's home, they found a 9 mm magazine with ammunition matching the casings found at the scene of the fatal shooting, the report says.
Bartee is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.
