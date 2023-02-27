LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of selling drugs and using kids as his dealers was sentenced to prison Monday.
Terrell Trammell, 28, was sentenced to 29 years and four months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for drug trafficking charges.
According to court documents Trammell, who officials said is a "multi-time convicted felon," sold fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area, and handle firearms, between July and November 2020.
In November of the same year, federal officials said agents and detectives with the FBI, ATF, HSI and Louisville Metro Police went to serve a search warrant on an apartment in Valley Station that Trammell and "other conspirators" were using to store drugs.
Before the warrant was served, officials said, Trammell and a 16-year-old crashed their vehicle into an FBI agent, pinning the agent between two vehicles. Agents seized guns and drugs from the vehicle and the apartment.
He was convicted on a host of drug charges late last year after a four-day trial.
Investigators said he sold drugs to an undercover informant in October 2020, and used juveniles as his dealers.
