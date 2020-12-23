LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man now faces a federal charge for shooting two Louisville Metro Police officers in September during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Larynzo Johnson, 26, previously faced two counts of assaulting a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a new federal civil disorder charge against him.
The charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.
According to the DOJ, Homeland Security Investigations was able to identify Johnson from a video of the shooting posted to the RiotHeartMedia Facebook page, which frequently livestreams protests in Louisville. Crime scene investigators from LMPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also examined the gun police found on Johnson when he was arrested. The citation said the gun matches shell casings found at the scene.
Court documents say witnesses identified Johnson as the person who fired the a handgun at police and then ran from the scene near Brook and Broadway. The report says Johnson "showed an extreme indifference in the value of human life" or physical jury to the officers at the scene.
LMPD Maj. Aubrey Gregory was shot in the leg, and Officer Robinson Desroches was shot in the stomach.
"We are extremely fortunate that these two officers will recover," Interim Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters in the days after the incident.
