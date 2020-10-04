LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officer Robinson Desroches, who was shot during protests of a grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case, has been released from a hospital, a source confirmed to WDRB News on Sunday.
Desroches and Maj. Aubrey Gregory were shot Sept. 23 near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway after responding to reports of gunshots in the area. Gregory was released from hospital care the next day, but Desroches required a longer stay to be treated for more severe injuries to his abdomen.
LMPD did not immediately respond to WDRB News' request for comment on Desroches' release. In a Facebook post Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said Desroches has a "long road to recovery" but will eventually be able to return to work.
The foundation also created a fundraiser in Desroches' honor that had raised $7,673 as of Sunday afternoon.
Recounting the shooting to members of the media on Sept. 30, Gregory said he got in front of his officers to give instructions and turned his back to a crowd of around 2,300 protesters. That's when he said it sounded like someone shot an entire magazine toward the officers.
When the shooting stopped, Gregory said he realized he had been shot in the hip.
LMPD arrested Larynzo Johnson, 26, in connection to the shootings of Desroches and Gregory. Johnson faces two counts of assaulting a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and is being held on a $1 million bond.
