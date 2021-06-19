LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man arrested in connection with armed robbery and several shootings in east Louisville was arraigned on Saturday.
Jonothan Lawson, 28, pleaded not guilty after allegedly robbing Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near the Springhurst Towne Center and fleeing in a stolen SUV on Thursday night.
He faces numerous charges, including first-degree robbery, theft and wanton endangerment.
After robbing the smoke shop on Fischer Park Drive, Lawson left in a stolen Range Rover according to police. With a stolen gun he used during the robbery, he fired shots while driving through Norton Commons.
Police eventually arrested Lawsons at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.
Lawson's bond was set at $100,000.
