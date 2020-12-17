LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three teenage girls were arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in November in downtown Louisville.
Five people now face one count of murder each in connection to the killing of Rocky Seibert, 50, who was found shot to death on Nov. 21 near the intersection of River Road and Sixth Street, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police.
Authorities identified one of the suspects arrested Thursday as Jaliyah M. Allen, 18. The two other girls arrested, ages 15 and 16, were not named because they are juveniles.
Malik Jenkins and Kelvonnie Harris, both 19, were arrested earlier in December in connection to the fatal shooting. According to court documents, Jenkins and Harris, along with accomplices, were caught on video committing a shooting on North 23rd Street prior to the homicide. Police said they matched the shell casings from the earlier shooting to the casings found at the scene of the fatal shooting on River Road.
Both Jenkins and Harris have told police that they and several other people got into a fight with Seibert before the shooting.
