LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on River Road in November.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Malik Jenkins has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Rocky Seibert, who was found shot to death on Nov. 21 near the intersection of River Road and Sixth Street.
Jenkins is the second suspect charged in connection with the crime. Earlier this month, 19-year-old Kelvonnie Harris was arrested and also charged with the murder.
Court documents say the pair, along with accomplices, were caught on video committing a shooting on North 23rd Street, earlier in the evening. According to court documents, that shooting happened about seven hours before the murder.
Police say they matched the shell casings from the 23rd Street shooting to casings found at the scene of the shooting on River Road. According to court documents, Harris told police he and several other people got into a fight with Seibert before the shooting.
Jenkins is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.
Related Stories:
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged in connection with fatal shooting on River Road
Coroner identifies man found shot to death on River Road in downtown Louisville
LMPD Homicide investigating after man found dead on River Road downtown
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.