LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested two men Monday, after police say they tried to arrange to have sex with someone they believed to be under 18.
The first arrest happened around 10:30 a.m. on Arthur Street near the I-65 exit. That's where police say officers were waiting when 22-year-old Travis Puckett showed up to meet someone he had been communicating with on a cell phone. Police say Puckett believed the person was a minor.
Investigators say Puckett had driven to Louisville from Elizabethtown for the meeting. He was arrested at the scene, and is facing one count of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex.
A few hours later, around 4 p.m., police arrested 27-year-old Davion Williams at the same location on the same charge. He is facing two counts of of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex.
