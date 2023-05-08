LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after a carjacking led to a vehicle pursuit that ended in the California neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police were conducting an investigation in the area of Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue in the Algonquin neighborhood when they saw a carjacking around 4:30 p.m.
Police said a man carjacked a person in a pickup truck. Ellis said police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
Police saw the suspect driving "erratically" before hitting several vehicles on 7th Street, Ellis said. Police started a pursuit of the suspected vehicle, which then crashed into another car at 22nd Street and Garland Avenue.
Minor injuries were reported from the crash. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he is in custody. Ellis said charges are pending.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating the chase and crash.
