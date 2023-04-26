LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a male victim behind a hotel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Rene Hennemann was booked in jail early Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident took place just after 8 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites on North Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown.
Hennemann and the victim were walking toward a wooded area behind the hotel when Hennemann allegedly became angry and said, "You are going to do this!"
Police said he then pulled out a pocket knife and forced the victim to his knees. He then allegedly forced him to perform a sex act at knifepoint.
The victim allegedly lost consciousness.
When the victim woke up, Hennemann allegedly threatened the victim, saying he would kill him if he ever told what happened.
Police were called a short time later. Hennemann arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy and terroristic threatening.
During the arrest, police said Hennemann threatened to beat the Elizabethtown police officer who was putting on the handcuffs. He also allegedly told an officer, "You ain't big enough to handle me."
He was also taken to the Baptist Health Hardin emergency room, where he began yelling and screaming profanities with a room full of patients.
Hennemann was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct for his alleged behavior during and after his arrest.
He's currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
