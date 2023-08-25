LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday night after police said she was part of a criminal syndicate that broke into more than three-dozen businesses in the city over a four-month period to steal lottery tickets and other merchandise.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Telnesha Brown was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department. She is facing several charges.
Police said her arrest is the result of a joint investigation between LMPD and the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.
Investigators allege that between April 19 and Aug. 24, Brown and a juvenile accomplice broke into 37 businesses in the Louisville area.
Police said in "most cases," Brown and her accomplice would literally break into the businesses by smashing the glass, then steal lottery tickets and other merchandise. They would then use a mobile app to scan the stolen tickets before cashing them in.
According to court documents, police were able to review surveillance video of several of the break-ins, as well as video from the locations where the stolen tickets were cashed. That's how police say they were able to identify Brown and her accomplice.
On Thursday, police were notified of a burglary at the AAA Food Mart on Taylorsville Road, where lottery tickets were stolen. A short time later, police were informed that the tickets were being cashed at Shorty's Food Mart on West Broadway.
When police arrived at Shorty's Food Mart, they allegedly saw Brown's co-defendant getting into a black Jeep Cherokee. Police eventually stopped the Jeep on Dixie Highway, near Algonquin Parkway, and discovered that Brown was the driver.
According to court documents, Brown had a gun in her waistband and tried to flee the traffic stop, backing up and crashing into a police vehicle.
Brown was arrested and police said she admitted to being one of a group of six people who conspired to commit several burglaries over a period of four months, stealing merchandise worth more than $123,000.
She is charged with 37 counts of complicity to burglary, 37 counts of complicity to criminal mischief, one count of complicity to engaging in organized crime and one count of complicity to receipt of stolen property.
Brown is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
WDRB is withholding the name of her alleged accomplice because that person is a juvenile. Information on whether or not that person was arrested are charged is not available, as juvenile records are sealed.
During Brown's initial court appearance, Jefferson District Judge Anne Delahanty entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Due to Brown's age, Judge Delahanty also released her on home incarceration in lieu of bond.
"I wanna tell you something," Judge Delahanty said. "I'm going to take a chance, but I want you to understand, you're 18. You're very young. Your bond was set in the middle of the night at $10,000 -- and I think that's appropriate -- but because of your age and your scores are very, very low and this is the first time you're in trouble as an adult, I'm going to put you on home incarceration without any releases."
At the time of this writing, the Kentucky Lottery Corporation has not commented on the arrest.
