LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville woman created chaos on the interstate Wednesday morning when she crashed into five cars while driving the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway.
She didn't bother to stop for any of them, according to court documents.
Amy Wallace, 35, was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Wallace was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes off Interstate 264. At some times, police said she was driving forward, while at other times, she was in reverse.
She allegedly hit five cars but kept driving, according to police. MetroSafe dispatchers received eight phone calls reporting her behavior.
Police said they finally stopped her on the exit ramp to Interstate 65. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Wallace's 7-year-old daughter in the back seat of the vehicle, not in a car seat.
The girl was taken to a medical facility for treatment by her father, on the recommendation by EMS that she should be checked out.
Wallace was arrested. She's charged with six counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, one count of first-degree Criminal Mischief, one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, a booster seat violation, Failure of a Motor Vehicle Owner to Maintain Required Insurance and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
