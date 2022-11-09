LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, made another arrest in an ongoing effort to catch sexual predators.
The City of Madison Police Department said in a post on Facebook that officers arrested Craig Newcomer, 33, of Clayton, Indiana, over the weekend.
The department said Newcomer had been partaking in conversations with an undercover detective online "detailing his explicit intentions, with what he thought was" a 14-year-old girl.
According to police, Newcomer went to Madison on Sunday, Nov. 6, to "allegedly meet" a 14-year-old girl "for the purposes of engaging in a sexual relationship."
Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police arrested Newcomer at a "predetermined location" where he had intended on meeting who he thought was the 14-year-old.
After taking him into custody, police searched Newcomer's vehicle and found two firearms, duct tape, blankets and "an item associated with sexual activity."
He was charged with child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of material harmful to a minor.
