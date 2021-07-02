LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the male, whose age is unknown, was shot in the 1800 block of Rowan Street, near North 18th Street, around 7:00 p.m.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries, Mitchell said. Due to the "severity of his injuries," the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Friday night.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.