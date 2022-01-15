LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male taken to the hospital after a shooting in Okolona on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lavista Way, near Preston Highway, around 9:15 p.m.
Police didn't initially find a victim, but officers soon found a male in the 3500 block of Olive Road, according to Mitchell. The male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Mitchell says the condition of the victim is unknown.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
