LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man approached a woman walking in downtown Louisville Friday morning, pulled her behind a wall and raped her.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Travis Hall was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Police said the incident took place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. According to court documents, a woman was walking on West Jefferson Street at South 1st Street, one block from the Kentucky International Convention Center. That's when police said when Hall approached her and touched her on her rear end.
Police said he then pulled her behind a wall, pushed her to the ground, pulled down her pants and raped her.
A witness heard the woman screaming for help and managed to get a picture of Hall on top of the victim, according to court documents.
The woman was taken to UofL Hospital. Her condition is not available.
Hall was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
