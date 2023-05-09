LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting and killing three people inside a Fern Creek restaurant pleaded guilty to three counts of murder on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said Michael Rhynes killed Steven Head, 24, Torean Hudson, 26, and William Smallwood, 48, inside Bungalow Joe's Family Grill and Pub in September 2020.
Rhynes walked up to their table and shot them at point-blank range. The day after the shooting, the restaurant's owner told WDRB News that the men did not exchange words "at any point in time" before the shooting.
Rhynes was arrested shortly after the shooting after police found him crawling in brush near the restaurant, according to his arrest report. Police said his clothing matched the clothing of the suspect caught on video, and that he had a handgun loaded with several rounds that were manufactured by the same company that made the shell casings found at the scene. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a $2 million bond.
Without a plea deal, Rhynes was facing the death penalty or life without parole. Prosecutors said they'll recommend a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Rhynes is set to be sentenced in July.
