LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.
Grayson County deputies responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. central time in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road. That's not far from Logsdon Cemetery Road.
On scene, deputies found a 43-year-old man shot in his "lower extremities."
The man was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said Monday.
No other details were provided about the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.