LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday morning.
Alicia Smiley, a spokewoman for LMPD, said officers responded on a report of a woman down at about 9:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Biljana Drive.
According to police, neighbors heard a loud, violent fight at the woman's apartment.
Detectives then arrested the woman's boyfriend, Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia, after he acknowledged being the only person in the apartment at the time of her death.
He's been initially charged with murder-domestic violence.
The identity of the victim is not known at this time.
