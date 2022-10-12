LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both served time at Louisville Metro Corrections.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Hunter Thrasher was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in connection with the death of Timothy Wayne Frazer, of Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Frazer was shot to death.
Louisville Metro Police say Frazer was reported missing on Jan. 6. According to court documents, his body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue, just off Taylor Boulevard.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Frazer's body in a detached garage, wrapped in duct tape and covered in garbage bags. He had been shot once in the head, according to court documents.
Police say Thrasher was quickly identified as a suspect because the Middletown Police Department had found him with Frazer's car the previous day. Investigators also tied Thrasher's DNA and his backpack to the scene, and both a spent shell casing and evidence of Frazer's blood was found in the vehicle Thrasher was in.
Police say Thrasher and Frazer had both been cellmates at Louisville Metro Corrections when they served there concurrently — and the last incoming call to Frazer's phone was from Thrasher.
Thrasher is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court on Thursday morning.
