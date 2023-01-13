LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested and is facing numerous charges in connection with the death of a man found in an Old Louisville building earlier this week.
Jeremiah Bowman, 43, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Friday, initially charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest report, detectives located the dismembered body of 79-year-old David Sloan. On Wednesday, more than a dozen Louisville Metro Police officers — including SWAT officers — surrounded the building at the corner of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets.
Detectives spoke with a person who reported a man matching the description of the suspect showed them the body parts from the trash at the building.
The person told police they were asked if they could help get rid of the body, but after they left the location they called 911 and spoke to police about the incident.
A search warrant revealed that Sloan's body parts were concealed in multiple locations and "hidden in a way to avoid detection."
Police said Bowman was Sloan's "former paramour" and lived with him. Bowman told police he hadn't seen Sloan in weeks and was unaware that he was dead on the property they lived together at.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.