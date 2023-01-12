LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries."
On Wednesday afternoon, more than a dozen Louisville Metro Police officers — including SWAT officers — surrounded the building at the corner of South 2nd and West Breckinridge streets, but police would not explain why they were there.
SWAT officers were seen entering the building wearing protective gear and armed with rifles. Police used a drone to peek inside second floor windows. The SWAT team eventually left and other officers donned hazmat suits and entered the building.
Police said they found a body inside, later identified by the coroner's office as Sloan.
On Wednesday evening, police released a statement indicating that they were working the case as a death investigation. It's not clear if the coroner's cause of death will change that.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.