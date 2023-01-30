LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street.
Carter took off, driving in the opposite lanes and running several red lights, the sheriff's department said.
He then allegedly jumped out of the car near Highway 245 and U.S. 150, where he took off on foot.
Police eventually caught up with him. Inside his car, they say they officers found a pound of suspected crystal meth.
Carter is now facing several charges. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Marion County for running from police. He's being held at the Nelson County Jail.
