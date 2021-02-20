LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United States Marshals on Friday arrested a man in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in connection to a December 18, 2020, homicide that occurred in Louisville's Saint Joseph neighborhood.
Jaronn Deramus, 24, has been charged with the murder of Kenneth Russell as well as first-degree robbery, according to an arrest citation.
On the night of Russell' death, Deramus and three others went to a party at a residence in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court, not far from the intersection of South Preston Street and Eastern Parkway, according to Deramus' arrest report. During the party, police said in the report that one of the people Deramus was with "pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in the ceiling of the residence." Deramus and the others then "demanded" people at the party give them money and other property, the report says.
According to Deramus' arrest report, Russell refused to give over his property and "attempted to fight back." Police said one of the people Deramus was with then shot and killed Russell.
"(Deramus) and along with the other (co-defendants) were obtaining property from the remaining victims, even after Mr. Russell was shot," the arrest report says. "(Deramus) took a phone from one of the victims."
Deramus and the others then fled the scene, according to the arrest report.
LMPD officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m., spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement at the time. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Deramus' arrest report, several people who attended the party were able to identify him and the others he was with to police.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the department helped US Marshals coordinate Demarus' arrest Friday, and he was taken into custody without incident.
This story may be updated.
