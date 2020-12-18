LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning at the University Park Apartments.
Police were called to the apartment building, which is near Preston Highway and Eastern Parkway, just before 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man who had been fatally shot.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, Ken Russell, of Lexington, died of a gunshot wound.
No one has been arrested. If you have any information about this shooting, call 574-LMPD.
