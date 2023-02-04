LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man arrested in Lexington is charged in connection with several cold cases involving kidnapping and sexual assault.
According to a report by LEX 18, 52-year-old George Wayne Aldridge was arrested on Friday. He's facing multiple charges, including three counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Lexington police say the charges involve three separate cases that span 2009 to 2016. Each case has centered around a female victim who was kidnapped before being sexually assaulted.
Investigators say they were able to use DNA technology to connect the victims and identify Aldridge as the suspect.
According to LEX 18, Aldridge owns a towing business called Wayne's Towing. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
